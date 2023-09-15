Sandesh Jhingan, two more players join Indian football team's Asian Games squad

New Delhi [India], September 15 : The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday announced that senior India player and key defender Sandesh Jhingan will be joining the Indian squad for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

AIFF has also added two more players Chinglensana Singh and Lalchungnunga to the squad for the Games.

The AIFF will conduct a medical test of Naorem Mahesh Singh before making a decision to include him in the squad.

"It is indeed a positive development on the eve of the Asian Games as the reliable pair of Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan will be manning two key positions in the Indian attack and defence, respectively, for the continental games. We are further happy that some more experienced footballers are there in the squad to strengthen our campaign," AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey was quoted as saying by AIFF.

Chaubey said that he's extremely thankful to FSDL for standing up to the need of the hour and helping the cause of the national team by agreeing to reschedule some matches of the Indian Super League, which is supposed to start on September 21. He also thanked all stakeholders of the AIFF for their cooperation in solving the impasse that was created over the release of players and the overlapping of dates.

India head coach Igor Stimac said, "It's a wonderful development that some experienced players have been added to the Asian Games squad, who will certainly help the cause of the team. I'm thankful to everyone for making it happen. Whoever represents India, together we will be honoured to defend the flag."

"I’m very happy to see that more senior players have answered the call to join the National Team for the Asian Games. Our Indian team is going to the Asian Games for the first time in nine years, and it is indeed a special occasion for all of us, who will get this opportunity. I, along with my teammates, promise to put on a show for the Tricolour in China," India captain Sunil Chhetri said.

The Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8

Indian men's squad for the 19th Asian Games: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh and Aniket Jadhav.

Head coach: Igor Stimac.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor