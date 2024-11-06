Southern rivals strive to strike back after recent defeats as Kerala Blasters FC host Hyderabad FC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 6 : Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will host their southern counterparts Hyderabad FC (HFC) in Kochi, as the Yellow Army (KBFC) prepares for a packed home game in their Indian Super League (ISL) fixture on Thursday.

Both teams have endured similar journeys this season, with their paths towards respective goals appearing alike. Currently, Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC stand 10th and 11th on the points table, coming into this match off the back of defeats to Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, respectively.

This match offers each team a chance to reset and get their seasons back on track. The momentum appears to favour Kerala Blasters, who have won three of their last four matches against Hyderabad FC. However, they have never secured three consecutive home wins against Hyderabad, making this an opportunity to set a new precedent.

While a home win would naturally energise the fans, Hyderabad FC will aim to secure points on the road, building on their one win and one draw in ISL 2024-25.

Kerala Blasters have found the net in each of their last 14 home ISL matches, scoring at least twice in eight of these encounters. Only Chennaiyin FC, Delhi Dynamos FC, and Bengaluru FC have managed longer such runs in the competition (16 games each). With the attacking duo of Noah Sadaoui and Adrian Luna, head coach Mikael Stahre's team looks set to thrill the home fans with their offensive prowess this season.

However, Kerala Blasters have not kept a clean sheet in their last 18 consecutive league matchesa joint second-longest sequence in ISL history alongside FC Goa and Hyderabad FC. Only NorthEast United FC has a longer streak, having conceded in 23 consecutive games. Improving their defence will be key for Kerala Blasters if they hope to climb the league ladder.

Hyderabad FC broke their four-match away losing streak with a 4-0 victory over Mohammedan SC in their last away fixture. This win could boost their confidence in replicating such performances on unfamiliar turf. Their offensive cohesion will pose a challenge for the Kerala Blasters' defence.

Hyderabad FC have conceded at least one goal in seven of their last nine away fixtures, losing each of these matches. Notably, they won the two games where they kept a clean sheet, underscoring the importance of defensive discipline for capturing three points. Coach Thangboi Singto will look to see all departments perform cohesively in this clash.

The teams have faced each other 11 times in the league, with Kerala Blasters FC winning six and Hyderabad FC four, and one match ending in a draw. They also met in the ISL 2021-22 final in Goa, where Hyderabad FC emerged victorious after a penalty shootout.

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Mikael Stahre has emphasised the need for his team to maintain game awareness and stick to their plans until the final whistle.

"We should have stayed in the game against Mumbai City FC. We have to learn from crucial moments. Obviously, we need to avoid unnecessary fouls, yellow and red cards," he remarked, as per an ISL release.

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto acknowledged the competitiveness of the points table and encouraged optimism about climbing higher with positive results.

"Our target is to play the best football in every game. Looking at the teams, it's not easy. If we can't win, we at least need to draw to move up the table," Singto stated in an ISL release.

Kerala Blasters FC's Vibin Mohanan has brought a refreshing energy to the midfield, leading with 40 ball recoveriesthe most by any Indian outfield player this season. As a result, Vibin has earned a national team call-up for the India vs Malaysia match at GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on November 18.

Hyderabad FC's Alex Saji has been a standout defensively, averaging 2.5 headed clearances per game this season, the highest by an Indian player. His consistent contributions have solidified Hyderabad FC's backline.

Kerala Blasters FC will be pleased with star striker Jesus Jimenez, who has scored in four consecutive games. If he scores against Hyderabad FC, he will tie the record for the longest consecutive scoring run by a Kerala Blasters player in ISL history (Dimitrios Diamantakos). Jimenez's threat in and around the box will be a concern for Hyderabad's defence, which will need to ensure he finds minimal space to operate.

