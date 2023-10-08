Subroto Cup (U 14) Boys: Chawngfianga Middle School, Mizoram to meet Minerva Public School, Punjab in finals

Bengaluru, Oct 8 Chawngfianga Middle School, Saiden, Kulasib, Mizoram will face off against Minerva Public School, Mohali, Punjab in the exciting finals of the 62nd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament which will be played on Tuesday at the Army Services Corps (ASC) Centre, here.

In the first semi-final played at the ASC Centre, Chawngfianga Middle School, Saiden, Kulasib, Mizoram dominated Manikpara High School, Jhargram, West Bnegal, beating them 5-0. The Mizo School started quick in the first half and took a three goal lead inside the first 15 minutes.

Isak Lalmalsawma scored twice while Malsawmkima scored the third to give them the advantage in the first half. Two second half goals from Lalrvatoika and Vanlalmuana completed the scoreline for Mizoram to book their place in the finals.

In the second semi-final, Minerva Public School, Mohali, Punjab who are representing Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) comfortably beat Bampatner Bengenabari HSS, Sibsagar, Assam 4-1 to secure their place for Tuesday’s final. Azam started the scoring in the 24th minute for Minerva Public School as Rokash doubled their lead in the very next minute.

Bastab halved the lead for the Assam school in the second half but goals from Rajesh and Azam ensured a comfortable victory for the school from Mohali, Punjab and qualify for the finals.

