"The change is radical in my life": Amorim on his move to United as club's head coach

Manchester [UK], November 2 : Manchester United's newly appointed head coach Ruben Amorim opened up on his decision to choose the Premier League club and said that it was a radical change in his life.

Days after sacking Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United on Friday announced the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach from Sporting CP.

The Red Devils issued a statement confirming Amorim's arrival on a contract running until 2027, with the option of a one-year extension. Amorim will officially begin his tenure at Old Trafford on 11 November.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as Head Coach of the men's first team, subject to work visa requirements," the club said in a statement.

"He will join until June 2027 with a club option for an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday, 11 November," the statement added.

Amorim revealed that he had to take the decision to move to Manchester within just three days. The Portuguese manager added that he had offers from other clubs as well.

"I had three days to make my decision. The change is radical in my life but I had three days to make this decision. That's what I did. I have had other opportunities... this is not the first or the second time I was asked for by another team," Amorim was quoted by Sky Sports as saying.

The 39-year-old added that he wanted Manchester United since it is similar to Sporting CP where he can do things in his own way. He added that it was his time to take a step forward.

"I wanted that one in Manchester. I want that context. That context allows me to do things my way. It's just like Sporting. There's time when I have to take the step forward. It was harder for me than for any Sporting fan but I had to do this," he added.

Amorim also confirmed that he won't return back to Portugal any time soon.

"It's just something that was extremely challenging, just like I felt with Sporting. So I decided to go. And I don't think I will be back to Portugal any time soon," he further added.

Amorim is regarded as one of the most exciting and highly-rated young coaches in European football. An accomplished player and coach, he has twice won the Primeira Liga in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of these marked the club's first title in 19 years.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United paid Sporting an additional EUR1 million (£840,000) above his EUR10 million (£8.4 million) release clause for an early exit from his 30-day notice period.

Amorim replaces Ten Hag, who was dismissed earlier this week following Manchester United's 2-1 defeat to West Ham United. After Ten Hag's departure, Ruud van Nistelrooy took over as interim head coach.

