"They've won three so well done to them," says Manchester United player Marcus Rashford

Manchester [UK], June 14 : Manchester United number 10 Marcus Rashford extended his gratitude to neighbours and rival Manchester City as they have won a treble this season.

Marcus Rashford said, "They've won three so well done to them," according to Sky Sports.

Marcus Rashford is practicing with the England squad that will be playing against Malta on Friday for the Euro 2023 qualifier.

Marcus Rashford expressed his view about Manchester City's treble-winning celebration going around in the city of Manchester. Marcus said, "It's not nice. But it's football. The best team who consistently plays the best football is going to win the most trophies. They've won three so well done to them. We just move on and it's up to them to keep it up. It's up to us to catch them up, as per the official website of Sky Sports.

He further added, "I'll say congratulations. It's football. It's nothing new. Just look at Barcelona, Real Madrid a few years ago - they were consistently the best team so will win trophies."

Marcus Rashford's Manchester United was defeated 2-1 in the final of the FA Cup by Manchester City.

Asked whether watching the celebrations provided him with extra motivation to close the gap, Rashford said: "Yeah, 100 percent."

The footballing schedule is packed for players and they get little time to spend with their families. Marcus Rashford also feels the same, as he said, "It's evident. It's mad that we're playing teams that play once a week and we're playing three a week from November until we got knocked out of the Europa League. It's difficult but we're used to doing it. That said I don't think it's right."

According to the official website of Sky Sports, Rashford said, "In the early stages of my career I couldn't make sense of it. Some managers have spoken out about it. If one team is playing 60 games a year and another is playing 38 then there needs to be some time for the team playing those 20 extras games to recover and prepare."

