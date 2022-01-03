Thiago Silva extends contract with Chelsea for one year

London, Jan 3 Chelsea have extended the contract of Brazilian Thiago Silva and the center-back will continue into the 2022-23 season.

The one-year extension of the deal means the Brazil national team's captain remains at Stamford Bridge, continuing his successful stint at the club.

Following a thoroughly successful start to life at Stamford Bridge, which included winning the Champions League for the first time in his career having joined from PSG in the summer of 2020, Thiago Silva continues to belie his age, said a report on the Chelsea website.

"This season he has maintained the exceptionally high levels of performance that have made him integral to Thomas Tuchel, and a firm favourite with Chelsea fans," said the report on the website.

Thiago Silva has already racked up 22 appearances this campaign, showcasing his customary composure and reading of the game in the heart of the Chelsea defence. The 37-year-old also opened the scoring in our away fixtures at Tottenham and West Ham United and added the Super Cup to his collection.

Thiago Silva will be hoping that it is not the last piece of silverware he gets his hands on this term with five separate trophies still up for grabs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor