To be one of the greatest, we will have to win Champions League: Manchester City's Guardiola

Manchester [UK], May 22: Manchester City defeated Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday to win the Premier League with team manager Pep Guardiola stating after the victory that they will have to win the UEFA Champions League to be "considered one of the greatest sides".

Manchester City added another feat to their cap on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium as it is the fifth time in six years that they won the Premier League title.

"I have the feeling we've done something exceptional. It's something extraordinary. People know how exceptional it is," Pep Guardiola was quoted by Sky Sports after the match.

Manchester City were already on their way to be champions after Arsenal lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

"We pushed Arsenal but they are exceptional. They should be proud of where they have come from. They have to sustain it, that is the reality, but for me they are winners. With the relationship I have with Mikel (Arsenal Manager) congratulations for what they've done. He has brought them back to what Arsenal was in the past," Guardiola commented on Arsenal's premier league run this season

"But to be considered one of the greatest, we have to win the Champions League (UEFA), otherwise it's not complete. You have to win in Europe, the Champions League, to be considered one of the best teams like Manchester United or Liverpool but also it is unfair to say if you do not win it, the Premier League does not make sense," he added.

Manchester City will be looking to complete a treble this season. Having clinched the Premier League, Manchester City will be hoping to win the FA Cup Final against Manchester United on June 3.

Then the ultimate test will be on June 11, when Manchester City will be facing Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League.

