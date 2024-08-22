Two more teams disqualified from 63rd Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys tournament

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], August 22 : Two more teams were disqualified from the ongoing 63rd Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys International Football Tournament in Bengaluru due to fielding overage players. As a result, the total number of teams disqualified from the competition becomes five, as three teams were already disqualified yesterday.

An official announcement of this effect was made by Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society, which is under the aegis of the Air Force Sports Control Board.

Army Public School, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and Sanjeevan Vidyalaya, Kolhapur, Maharashtra are the two teams that were disqualified today. The results of the Skeletal Age Estimation Test which was conducted as per the regulations of the tournament and the criteria set by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) were received today and the decision to disqualify both the teams were taken based on the results. The above-mentioned teams were found out to field more than four players who were above the cut-off age which led to the disqualification of the teams.

The third team, Govt. Chawngfinga Middle School, Saidan Kolasib, Mizoram, whose results were also pending passed the test as only two players were found to be over the cut-off age, which is below the regulations of the tournament. However, both these players will not be allowed to play any part in the tournament.

A total of 65 players underwent the Skeletal Age Estimation Test in which 23 players passed and 42 players failed the test. The players who failed the test will not take any part in the tournament.

Nazareth Model High School, Dima Hasao, Assam; Nehru Public School, Jamuai, Bihar and Ultou Govt. Model High School, Bishnupur, Manipur were the teams disqualified from the tournament yesterday. The matches played by the disqualified teams were declared null and void.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor