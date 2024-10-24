UEFA Champions League: Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool get wins

Barcelona [Spain], October 24 : A sensational hat-trick by Raphinha helped Barcelona secure a 4-1 win over Bayern Munich at their home arena of Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona on late Wednesday night.

Raphina scored in the first minute itself to the delight of a home crowd. But the six-time champions retaliated, with Harry Kane scoring a fine equaliser in the 18th minute.

Goals from Robert Lewandowski (36th minute) and Raphina handed back the lead to Barcelona by the 45th minute, with the first half ending in Barcelona's favour.

The Brazillian brought up his hat-trick in 86th minute and completed a comprehensive win for Barcelona.

Barca is at the 10th spot with two wins and a loss, giving them six points. On the other hand, the German giants are at 23rd spot with a win and two losses, giving them three points.

In the other match, Manchester City continued their brilliant run, setting a new record for the longest unbeaten run in the tournament's history with a massive 5-0 win over Sparta Prague 5-0 at home in the Etihad Stadium.

The 2023 winners, who also surpassed Real Madrid's 32-game unbeaten home run on Wednesday, recorded their 26th successive Champions League win.

The opening strike from Phil Foden (3rd minute), a second-half brace from star striker Erling Haaland (58th and 68th minute), and goals from John Stones (64th minute) and Matheus Nunes (88th minute via penalty) left visitors with no room to breathe.

Manchester City is at the third spot with two wins and a draw, giving them seven points.

Also, Liverpool secured a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig away from home, thanks to a Darwin Nunez strike in the 27th minute. Liverpool is at the second position in the points table, with three wins in three matches and total of nine points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor