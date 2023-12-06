"We made it harder for ourselves," says Arsenal boss Arteta after win over Luton Town

Bedfordshire [UK], November 6 : Following his side's thrilling 4-3 win over Luton Town in their Premier League match, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said that though his team made the match a lot harder for themselves by conceding goals, their spirit was laudable as they showed resilience, character and a desire to win.

It was a thriller at the Kenilworth Road as Arsenal won by 4-3, thanks to a late winner by Declan Rice in the stoppage time.

Gabriel Martinelli put the Gunners at an advantage with a 20th-minute strike, but Gabriel Osho levelled the scores in the 25th minute. Gabriel Jesus restored the lead for Arsenal in the 45th minute, only to get an equalising reply from Elijah Adebayo in the 49th minute. Ross Barkley put Luton at a one-goal lead in the 57th minute, but strikes from Kai Havertz (60th minute) and Rice (90+7th minute) sealed the game and three points for Arsenal.

"So happy, we knew it was going to be a big battle here. We made it harder for ourselves, the way we conceded the goals but the spirit of the team. We never gave up, we were willing to win every game we play, we took risks and we went for it and we got our rewards," said Arteta after the game as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I really enjoyed it. Especially the end. This is the incredible thing about football, emotions and what you live together with a lot of people. It was a special night. Credit to Luton, the atmosphere they created, how they were coached, how they made it difficult for us, but we found a way to win. The resilience, and the character, and the quality and desire to win that the team showed were great."

"We do not want a draw, we want to win. That emotion that we put in the pitch you can sense it," concluded the manager.

Arsenal is at the top with 11 wins, three draws and a loss in 15 games, totalling to 36 points. Luton is at 17th in the table with two wins, three draws and 10 losses in 15 matches, giving them total of nine points.

