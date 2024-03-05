"We must win by two goals": Thomas Tuchel on Bayern's clash against Lazio in UCL

New Delhi [India], March 5 : Ahead of Bayern Munich's upcoming match against Lazio in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) head coach Thomas Tuchel said that they have to win the crucial game by two goals.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Tuchel said that it would be a "big challenge" for them to face Lazio.

"The situation is clear and that is we must win by two goals, and against a Sarri team. It's a big challenge. It's a very important game for us, for the whole club. When you're in the quarter-finals, it's a good season, it gives you energy," Tuchel said, according to Bayern Munich website.

He said "patience is required" and the club should be on top of its performance.

"Patience is required. It's about not getting frustrated, not losing the plot. But we have no time to lose. We can't wait till we play the first attack, play the ball in behind. Time is on Lazio's side. We definitely need a stadium that's full of emotion, but it's also on us to pass on those emotions and passion to the stands. We need a top performance," he said.

Bayern have not been in their best form as they have lost three games in their previous five matches. However, Tuchel's club are coming into this match after a 2-2 draw against Freiburg.

The last time Bayern faced Lazio in the first leg of the Round of 16 match, Tuchel's side lost the game 1-0 at Stadio Olimpico.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor