We're struggling to find that solidity: Real head coach Ancelotti after 1-3 defeat to AC Milan in UCL

Madrid [Spain], November 6 : After his side's disappointing defeat against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that they are struggling to find that solidity.

AC Milan dominated over Real Madrid and clinched a 1-3 triumph. Vinicius Junior was the lone scorer for the Los Merengue. Malick Thiaw, Alvaro Morata, and Tijjani Reijnders were scorers for the Italian side.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ancelotti accepted that his side was lacking "something" on the pitch.

"The reality is what we're seeing on the pitch and something is lacking. We have to fix it. It's going to be a long night, that's normal. We all have to think about how we can improve things and find that solidity we had for such a long time, and that we're lacking right now. We're struggling to find that solidity. We've conceded 9 goals in recent games and that's far too many for a team that has built its foundation on being solid," Ancelotti was quoted by Real Madrid's official website as saying.

The Italian coach added that they had created a lot of chances in the game but lacked the clinical edge in the game.

"We created a lot of chances and lacked a bit of a clinical edge, but the key thing is how easily our opponents are finding attacking outlets. That's our main issue and we have to fix it. We can't be like we were tonight from a defensive point of view," he added.

Ancelotti is hopeful that the Los Blancos can improve and will compete in every competition.

"We have faith this team is going to improve and compete in every competition, just like it always has done," he added.

The Los Blancos, currently, stand in the 17th place on the UCL standings with six points after winning two of four games. Real Madrid will take on Osasuna in their upcoming match in La Liga on November 9.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor