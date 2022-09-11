16 cholera cases reported in Syria's Aleppo: Health Ministry

Damascus, Sep 11 The Syrian Health Ministry has reported 16 cholera cases in the northern city of Aleppo.

The first case, who was a nine-year-old child, has recovered after six days of treatment, the Ministry said on Saturday in a statement, confirming the outbreak of the infectious disease in the city over the past week.

Another 15 people are in quarantine and being treated at Aleppo's hospitals, it added.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said cholera infections have appeared in the eastern city of Deir al-Zour since Tuesday and killed four people, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of cholera cases in Deir al-Zour is increasing due to contaminated water, according to the Britain-based war monitor.

