23,253 new Covid cases in Kerala, TPR 27.38%

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 9 Daily Covid figures indicate that the third wave of the Covid pandemic is slowing down in Kerala as 23,253 people turned positive on Wednesday while the test positivity rate was 27.38 per cent, state Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.

The day also saw 47,882 recoveries while the active cases in the state were 2,58,188, of which 3.3 per cent were at hospitals undergoing treatment.

Another 29 Covid deaths were recorded, taking the total death toll to 60,793.

On the vaccination front, 100 per cent (2.69 crore) have had one dose, of which 85 per cent (2.27 crore) have taken both the doses.

In the 15-18 age group, 74 per cent (11.27 lakhs) have been given one dose.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor