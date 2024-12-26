A Father’s Plea to Save His Son: Help Vehant Jain Battle SMA Type-2

Mohit’s son, Vehant Jain, is fighting for his life against Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type-2, a rare and potentially fatal condition that causes spinal muscles to deteriorate over time. This debilitating disease has already taken away Vehant’s ability to sit, crawl, walk, and even breathe with ease. At such a tender age, he faces a heartbreaking struggle just to move his tiny legs.“My son’s birth brought me immense joy. The moment the nurse handed him to me, my world stopped, and nothing else mattered except his sweet little face. Little did I know that our happiness would soon be overshadowed by an unimaginable struggle,” recalls Mohit Jain, a devoted father.

“It shatters me to watch my baby boy struggle. As a father, I feel helpless. I have spent nearly all my savings on his treatment, but it’s not enough,” says Mohit, who comes from a modest middle-class family and is the sole breadwinner. The only hope for Vehant lies in Zolgensma, a groundbreaking gene therapy that has the potential to stop the progression of SMA Type-2. However, the life-saving treatment comes at an overwhelming cost of Rs. 17.5 crore.

“Vehant has everything a child could ask for – love, toys, and caring parents. But what he truly needs is freedom from this fatal disease. He deserves a chance at a happy, pain-free life,” Mohit pleads. Time is running out, and Mohit is now reaching out to compassionate hearts everywhere to help save his son. “Please put yourself in my shoes. If your child were at the crossroads of life and death, wouldn’t you fight to save them? I am pleading for your kindness and support. Don’t let me fail as a father. Help us save Vehant’s precious life,” Mohit appeals.

To contribute or know more about the campaign, visit - https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-vehant-jain