Andhra Pradesh logs over 10K new Covid cases

Amaravati, Jan 30 Andhra Pradesh reported 10,310 new Covid cases and 12 deaths on Sunday.

The positivity rate in the state remained at 26.23 per cent, much higher than the national average of around 15 per cent.

According to the state command control room, 39,296 samples were tested during 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The virus claimed three lives each in Kadapa and Visakhapatnam districts. Two deaths were reported from Nellore and one each from Chittoor, Guntur, Prakasam, and Srikakulam. The cumulative death toll mounted to 14,606.

Kadapa district reported maximum number of new cases (1,697) during the last 24 hours, followed by Kurnool (1,379), Guntur (1,249), and Krishna (1,008).

The number of active cases jumped to 1,16,031. Prakasam district has the highest number of active cases at 13,293 followed by Guntur (13,204) and Nellore (12,367).

The 24-hour period saw 9,692 people recovering from the virus. With this, the cumulative recoveries have gone up to 21,39,854.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 2,484 new cases and one death on Sunday. The drop in cases was due to fewer tests conducted on weekend. A total of 65,263 samples were tested during the last 24 hours ending 5.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) logged 1,045 new cases while neighbouring districts of Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy reported 138 and 130 new cases. Nalgonda and Khammam were the only other two districts with new cases in three digits.

According to director of public health, the 24-hour period saw more recoveries than new cases. As many as 4,207 people recovered from the virus, taking the cumulative numbers to 7,18,241. The recovery rate now stands at 94.38 per cent.

A total number of 38,723 cases were currently under treatment or isolation.

