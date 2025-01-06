Andhra Pradesh sounds alert over HMPV, Telangana releases dos and don'ts

Amaravati, Jan 6 The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday sounded an alert in view of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases being reported in certain parts of the country.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday conducted a teleconference with the officials concerned on the preventive measures being taken in the state and gave clear directions to the officials of the Medical and Health Department to be vigilant and take all the necessary preventive measures.

When the officials informed the Chief Minister that no HMPV cases were reported from any part of the state, he asked the officials to keep a vigil on those who are entering the state from other parts of the country and conduct necessary tests wherever needed.

Minister for Medical and Health Satya Kumar and the senior officers from the department participated in the teleconference.

Meanwhile, Telangana’s Health Department officials said they were closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Union Ministry of Health.

It said there was no need for alarm regarding HMPV.

Director of Public Health B. Ravinder Nayak has said that no cases of HMPV have been reported in the state so far.

The Health Department also did not find any significant increase in the cases of respiratory cases in December 2024 compared to the same month in 2023.

The department has urged people to follow recommended dos and don’ts.

The Health Department has already made it clear that HMPV is like any other respiratory virus which causes a common cold and flu-like symptoms during the winter season, especially among younger & older age groups.

As a part of precautionary measure, it urged citizens to follow certain do’s and don’ts as a safeguard against respiratory infections.

People have been advised to cover their mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue paper while coughing or sneezing.

"Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitiser. Avoid crowded places; stay at more than an arm’s length from persons affected with flu," reads the advisory.

People have been advised to stay away from public places if they have fever, cough and sneezing. They were asked to drink plenty of water and eat nutritious food. Adequate ventilation with outdoor air is recommended in all settings to reduce the transmission.

Stay at home and limit contact with others if you are sick, people were advised.

The Health Department also advised people not to shake hands, and reuse tissue paper and handkerchiefs.

