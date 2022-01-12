Australia sees daily Covid deaths hit 15-month high

Canberra, Jan 12 Australia has recorded its highest number of daily Covid-19 deaths in more than 15 months. There were 42 deaths reported across the country on Wednesday 21 each in the country's two biggest states, New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria.

This is the highest number of Covid deaths reported in a day since September 4, 2020 when Victoria recorded 59 fatalities, and second-most since the start of the pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported citing Daily Mail Australia.

Australia on Wednesday reported more than 100,000 locally-acquired Covid infections, according to the health department figures from states and territories.

Department of Health data published on Tuesday night reported that there were 3,869 cases being treated in hospitals around the country, including 342 in intensive care units.

Nearly 60 per cent of Australia's 1,042,293 confirmed Covid cases were active as of Tuesday.

