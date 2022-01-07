Calling Omicron 'mild' is a big mistake, warns WHO

Cases of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus are rapidly increasing worldwide. Meanwhile, the Omicron variant was said to be less severe than the Delta variant. It has killed millions of people worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned about the omicron variant of the corona. The World Health Organization (WHO) said that people around the world are dying from omicron, so don't underestimate it. A record number of people are falling prey to the new variant.

In many countries, the spread of the Omicron is faster than the Delta variant, which means that patients are being admitted to hospitals faster, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization. At the same time, omicron appears to be less severe than delta, especially in vaccinated people. However, this does not mean that it should be classified as a mild variant, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told in a news conference.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus explained that, as with previous variants, the Omicron is forcing people to go to the hospital. Also, it is killing people. In fact, omicron cases are so large and rapid that they are affecting health systems around the world. Meanwhile, according to Corona figures released by the World Health Organization, there has been a 71 percent increase in new cases of infection globally between December 27 and January 2 compared to the previous week.