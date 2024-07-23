Can Excessive Use of AirPods Cause Cancer or Brain Tumors? Here’s What You Need to Know

AirPods have become a popular gadget for many, offering hands-free convenience and delivering mobile audio directly to the ears. Especially popular among young people, there's a question about whether the electromagnetic radiation emitted by AirPods and similar devices can cause cancer or brain tumors.

The scientific community is divided on this issue. Some studies suggest a potential risk, while others refute it. There's also concern that children might be more susceptible to such risks.

It's true that electromagnetic radiation can be linked to potential health problems like cancer, brain issues, and even memory loss.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) acknowledge that while there could be a link between smartphone and wireless device use and cancer, a direct connection hasn't been definitively established.

According to a report in The Times of India (TOI), Dr Gaurav Medikeri, Program Director - Skull base surgery, HCG Cancer Centre, Bangalore, assures there's no evidence that AirPods cause brain tumors. However, following safety guidelines is still advisable.

The American Cancer Society suggests the radiofrequency waves emitted by Bluetooth earphones and cell phones are very low-intensity, posing minimal risk.

A study from the University of Rome aligns with this, finding no direct link between AirPods and brain tumors.

However, Dr. Ganesh V., a Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon at Fortis Cunningham Road, Bangalore, cautions that excessive and long-term use of AirPods can lead to various problems.

Using AirPods at volumes exceeding 85 decibels can damage the delicate hair cells within the ear, potentially leading to hearing loss. Additionally, neglecting regular cleaning can increase the risk of ear infections. Furthermore, keeping AirPods in the ears for extended periods can contribute to earwax buildup, causing hearing difficulties.

Research on the risks associated with AirPods and electromagnetic radiation is ongoing. Currently, there's no concrete evidence that AirPods cause brain tumors. Nevertheless, practicing safe listening habits and minimizing potential risks is wise for overall ear health.