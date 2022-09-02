Canada approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster

Ottawa, Sep 2 Health Canada has authorised an adapted version of the Moderna Spikevax Covid-19 vaccine which targets the original SARS-CoV-2 virus from 2019 and the Omicron (BA.1) variant.

According to a statement issued by the agency on Thursday, this vaccine, known as a "bivalent" vaccine, is authorised for use as a booster dose in individuals aged 18 years or above.

This is the first bivalent Covid-19 vaccine authorised in Canada, said the agency, adding that the bivalent Moderna Spikevax booster is safe and effective with the same mild adverse reactions that resolved quickly, Xinhua news agency reported.

Clinical trial results showed that a booster dose of the bivalent Moderna Spikevax vaccine triggers a strong immune response against both Omicron (BA.1) and the original SARS-CoV-2 virus strain, the agency added.

It was also found to generate a good immune response against the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, and is expected to extend the durability of protection, Health Canada said.

