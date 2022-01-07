Corona updates: Country's tally climb ups to 1 lakh corona cases

India's tally climbed up to 1 lakh covid cases on Friday, the country marked 1,17,100 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. This spike has raised concern in the government now, the last time this sudden spike happened was on 6 June 2021.



While the new variant Omicron cross 3,000-mark in the country, and so far 1,199 patients have been cured. This new variant has now spread in 27 states of the country. The death toll of coronavirus touched 4,83,178, while 30,836 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate now stands at 97.57 percent.



According to health ministry data, 68 crore samples have been tested so far in the country against coronavirus. On the other hand, 149 crore vaccination doses have been administrated against corona, till now.