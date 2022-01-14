Coronavirus: These mistakes increase risk of 'Omicron'; here's how you can avoid infection

In many countries, including India, the Omicron variant has been spreading rapidly. Omicron spreads very fast. Even those who have taken both doses of the corona vaccine are more likely to be infected with omicron. The number of Omicron cases in the country has gone beyond 5,000. A third wave is feared because of the rapid transmission of omicron. There is a need to be vigilant to prevent Omicron infection. However, due to some common mistakes and misunderstandings, the risk of infection has increased. That is why there has been a huge increase in the number of patients in the last few days. More than two and a half lakh corona patients were registered in the country yesterday. Some misconceptions have arisen in the minds of many. This has increased the covid cases across the country.

If one person is infected with covid first, then the person will not contract covid again, many believe. It is a fact that after healing from the corona, antibodies are produced in the body. However, this does not mean that covid disease will not reinfect.

There is no need to panic as the symptoms of omicron are mild - in most cases of omicron the symptoms are mild. Therefore, there is little need to avoid it. So one has to be very careful.

Take both doses of the vaccine - It is necessary to take both doses of the vaccine to prevent omicron. However, taking two doses does not necessarily mean that you will not be infected with omicron. Therefore, care should be taken even after taking both doses of the vaccine.