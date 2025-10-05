Cough syrup tragedy deepens with two deaths in MP's Betul, probe initiated

Betul, Oct 5 The Coldrif cough syrup crisis in Madhya Pradesh has taken a disturbing turn with the deaths of two young children in Betul district, allegedly after consuming the same medicine linked to multiple fatalities in Chhindwara.

The incident has sparked fresh outrage and intensified scrutiny of medical practices in the region.

According to reports, the children - Kabir (4) from Kalmeshwar village and Garvit (2.5) from Jamun Bichhua village in Amla block - were taken to a private clinic in Parasia, Chhindwara, with complaints of fever.

The attending physician, Praveen Soni, allegedly prescribed Coldrif syrup along with other medications.

Instead of recovering, both children's health deteriorated rapidly, leading to their deaths under suspicious circumstances.

Speaking to IANS, Manoj Hurmade stated, "It would be premature to determine the exact cause of death of the two children at this stage. A team of four doctors has been constituted to investigate the matter. They will meet with the families, gather the children's complete medical history and treatment records, and consult with doctors at Hamidia Hospital and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal, where both children were referred by a local physician. Only after a thorough review and completion of the report will we be able to confirm the cause of death. However, it is confirmed that the parents had initially consulted Praveen Soni of Parasia, which borders Betul district, and began treatment for fever and cough under his care."

Both the children initially consulted Soni, and later another physician referred them to Government Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal and All India Institute of Medical Science.

"One of them died in Hamidia Hospital while parents of the other child took him to Betul, where he died at home," Hurmade said further.

Family members claim that the same syrup, now banned across Madhya Pradesh, was responsible for the fatal outcome. They said they trusted the doctor, but the medicine made their children's health worse.

The Coldrif syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu, was found to contain 48.6 per cent diethylene glycol (DEG) - a toxic industrial solvent known to cause kidney failure and death.

The Tamil Nadu Drug Control Directorate declared the syrup "Not of Standard Quality (NSQ)" following tests conducted at the Drug Testing Laboratory in Chennai.

So far, 14 child deaths have been confirmed in Chhindwara district, with several others hospitalised.

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for each bereaved family and is covering the full cost of treatment for surviving victims.

A statewide ban has been imposed on Coldrif syrup and all other products manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals.

Soni, the physician who allegedly prescribed the syrup to most of the affected children, has been arrested.

An FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has launched risk-based inspections at pharmaceutical units across six states, including Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

The Union Health Ministry has also issued advisories to all states, urging caution in prescribing cough syrups to children under two years of age. The deaths of Kabir and Garvit have raised serious questions about the continued circulation of banned medicines and the accountability of private practitioners.

