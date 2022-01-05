Covid-19: 16.57% adolescents in Rajasthan jabbed in first 2 days

Jaipur, Jan 5 More than 16 per cent adolescents in Rajasthan were administered the first dose of Covid vaccination in the first two days of the drive to vaccinate children in the age group of 15-18 across the country, health officials said here.

A total of 7,71,000 children in the age group of 15-18 years were vaccinated in the state in the first two days, they said.

On Tuesday, a total of 4,05,761 children were vaccinated with the first dose of Covaxin.

Health minister Parsadilal Meena said that children were vaccinated by health workers at 4,603 Covid vaccination centres in the state

"So far 16.57 per cent vaccination has been achieved on the first two days. Instructions have also been given to the officers concerned to make the adolescent girls aware of inoculation in the state," he added.

Vaibhav Galria, Principal Secretary, Medical Department, said that besides children, vaccination pace has been increased for others as well.

Till January 4 (till 5.30 pm), a total of over 8.34 crore beneficiaries were inoculated in the state. Of which, 4.78 crore have been vaccinated with the first dose and around 3.56 crore have been administered the second dose of Covid vaccine.

Galria said that vaccination is being carried out on a large scale in the state. A target of 100 per cent vaccination has been set by January 31 for which the medical personnel are going door to door.

