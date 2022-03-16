Covid active cases dip below 1000 in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, March 16 For the first time in two years, the number of active cases in Tamil Nadu came down to 962 on Tuesday. This is the first time since April 11, 2020, that the active cases in the state is below 1000.

However, 77 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu public health department in a statement on Wednesday said. Nineteen districts in the state have no fresh Covid-19 cases while six districts had 1 fresh case each.

At the peak of the infection in May 2021, the state had reported 3.31 lakh cases on May 27, 2021, which was the highest in the state. The health department in the statement said that after a drop in fresh cases, the number of active cases also came down steadily and slowly.

Tamil Nadu reported no fresh deaths due to Covid-19 for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday. The state also discharged 169 patients.

Chennai reported 28 new Covid-19 cases which were the highest in the state while Coimbatore reported 10 fresh cases. Other districts reported a significantly lesser number of cases and nineteen districts in the state reported zero Covid-19 cases.

