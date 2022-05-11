Covid testing down by 70 to 90 percent in world, experts raise alarm

The decline in covid testing during the corona crisis has raised concerns among scientists. Corona testing is said to have dropped by 70 to 90 percent worldwide. Scientists believe that this could cause Corona to become a 'silent killer'. The prevalence of corona is declining worldwide. However, corona testing is lacking. This is a matter of concern for scientists. Meanwhile, if testing is reduced, scientists will not be able to track the current status of the corona pandemic. Also, information about Corona's new hotspots, new variants and mutants will not be available.

Scientists estimate that covid testing has dropped by 70 to 90 percent in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of this year. Also, testing was supposed to increase after the discovery of the Omicron variant in the US and South Africa, but scientists have said the opposite happened. According to the news agency PTI, we have not done as much testing as we wanted to do, said Dr. Krishna Uday Kumar. Meanwhile, Krishna Uday Kumar is the director of the Global Health Innovation Center at Duke University.

Corona testing has been discontinued in many countries, as there is a shortage of drugs for corona treatment in those countries. Also, home testing is being targeted by scientists, as the tracking system has no record of it.