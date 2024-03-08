Daily workout is necessary: Ankit Baiyanpuria at National Creators Award

New Delhi, March 8 Daily exercise is important for one's health, said wrestler turned fitness expert Ankit Baiyanpuria at the National Creators Award on Friday.

The fitness influencer, famous for completing his 75 hard challenges, was given the 'Best Health and Fitness Creator' award by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Ankit emphasised the need for working out regularly and leading a balanced lifestyle.

"No matter whatever work you are doing, do not forget to workout daily," he said.

"Take time out for your fitness," he noted.

Hailing from Sonipat, Haryana, the fitness influencer with 7.8 million followers on Instagram also joined hands with PM Modi for 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign on October 2, last year.

The initiative, on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, aimed to promote the twin goals of cleanliness and physical well-being.

The YouTuber with 3.8 million subscribers recently made headlines for his "75-day hard challenge," a rigorous regimen emphasising mental health, well-being and discipline.

The first-ever National Creators Award recognises excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming among others. It is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change.

Twenty-three winners, including three international creators, were chosen from more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories.

