Delhi reports 1,076 new Covid cases

New Delhi, May 2 The national capital on Monday recorded 1,076 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a decline against 1,485 Covid infection reported on previous day. However, the Covid positivity rate in the capital city has reached 6.42 per cent, as per the health bulletin issued on Monday evening.

With the detection of fresh Covid cases, the overall caseload has jumped to 18,85,636. Meanwhile, no Covid related death has been recorded in last two days, and the death toll continues to stand at 26,175.

With 1,329 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,53,717. The number of Covid patients being treated in home isolation has also risen to 4,490.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 1,103 in the city. Meanwhile, a total of 16,753 new tests 13,850 RT-PCR and 2,903 Rapid Antigen were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,79,01,731.

However, 9,568 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours in the national capital which includes 952 as first dose, 2,467 vaccines as second doses and 6,149 vaccines as precautions doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,35,34,070, according to the health bulletin on Monday evening.

