Delhi reports 1,114 fresh Covid cases, 12 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 8 Delhi on Tuesday registered 1,114 fresh Covid cases, a marginal decline from 1,151 cases reported on previous day, as well as another 12 deaths, according to the Health Department bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has come down to 2.28 per cent, while the active cases has also reduced to 6,908. With the recovery rate climbing to 98.21 per cent, the active cases rate stands at 0.37 per cent while the death rate continues at 1.41 per cent.

With 2,079 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,13,280. A total of 4,843 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The fresh Covid infections have pushed the tally to 18,46,198 and the death toll at 26,010.

The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 25,875 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 48,792 new tests 37,456 RT-PCR and 11,336 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,53,46,462.

Out of 1,00,659 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 21,305 were first doses and 71,104 second doses. Meanwhile, 8,250 precaution doses were also administered in last 24 hours. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,00,64,513 according to the health bulletin.

