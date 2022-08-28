Delhi reports 397 fresh Covid cases, 5 deaths

New Delhi, Aug 28 Delhi on Sunday reported 397 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, and five more deaths, as per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city has come down to 3.05 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 2,605 out of which 1,942 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 693 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,69,581, while Delhi's total caseload is 19,98,644 and the death toll in the city has risen to 26,458.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 205.

A total of 13,004 new tests 8,982 RT-PCR and 4,022 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,99,13,678 while 43,135 vaccines were administered - 3,621 first doses, 7,187 second doses, and 32,327 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,64,46,555, according to the health bulletin.

