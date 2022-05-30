Delhi reports drop in daily Covid cases

New Delhi, May 30 The national capital on Monday witnessed a considerable decline in the number of daily Covid-19 cases as 212 fresh infections were recorded against 357 reported on the previous day, as per the Delhi government health bulletin.

The bulletin said that one Covid-related death has also been reported in the city.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has slightly risen to 2.42 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 1,486.

With 349 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,78,828. A total of 1,208 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With new Covid cases, the overall caseload of the city has jumped to 19,06,523, while the death toll has risen to 26,209.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 362.

A total of 8,768 new tests 7,691 RT-PCR and 1,077 Rapid Antigen were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,85,09,349, while 4,634 vaccines were administered 338 first doses, 1,160 second doses, and 3,136 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,42,05,645, according to the health bulletin.

