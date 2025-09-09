Do You Have Ear Pain During Cold? Here’s How You Can Cure It Naturally

Getting cold during rainy season, comes with flowy nose, sore throat, fever, and earache... but have you wonder why this happens. The real reason for this is that our ear nose and throat are directly related. There is a tube called the Eustachian tube that connects the inner ear to the throat and nose. If this tube becomes swollen or blocked due to a cold, the ear starts to strain. This causes earache. This is more common in young children because their Eustachian tube is small and delicate.

If you are also going through the same pain then take a steam. Hot water opens up the nose and throat and reduces pressure on the ear. Gently massaging a little warm oil around the ear also provides relief. The oil should be very warm, not too hot.

Gargling with warm water and salt reduces swelling in the throat and earache. Drinking plenty of hot water, soup, and turmeric milk warms the body and helps reduce colds.

When you have an earache, do not put anything directly into your ear, not even ear drops. Consult a doctor before putting any medicine or oil in it.

Avoid keeping cotton balls in your ear all the time; instead, it is important to keep your ear dry and clean. Rest and keeping your body warm are also considered part of the treatment.

If the ear pain lasts for a long time, becomes very severe, water or pus starts coming out of the ear, or you start having trouble hearing, consult a doctor immediately. Home remedies are only useful for mild discomfort, but if the infection is severe, medication is necessary.

In short, the cause of earache due to cold is the interconnection between the ear-nose-throat and the pressure generated in it. Simple home remedies done on time can reduce pain and provide relief.