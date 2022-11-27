Fans at 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar warned against spreading camel flu

World Health Organisation (WHO) have warned that the FIFA World Cup – which attracts a major global population – may also attract several infections like coronavirus, monkeypox, and a deadlier member of the Covid gang called ‘camel flu’ or Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).According to a study published in the journal New Microbes and New Infections, scientists found that while football fans from around the world are flocking to witness the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the mass gathering “unavoidably poses potential infectious disease risks” for the players, the fans, the locals as well as the countries of origin of the team.

Other diseases fans were at risk of catching, according to the study, included vector-borne diseases like cutaneous leishmaniasis, malaria, dengue, rabies, measles, hepatitis A and B and travellers' diarrhoea.Recently, the WHO identified MERS as one of the viruses that had the potential to cause a pandemic in the future.Nearly 1.2 million people from around the world will be visiting Qatar to watch the quadrennial football event, which is one of the biggest international events since the COVID-19 pandemic. This is to add to the Gulf nation's own population of 2.8 million.The study states that while Qatar had made its health sector ready for such occurrence, continued surveillance and studies on the transmission of infections was important. “To mitigate the afore-mentioned risks, visitors to the tournament should be up to date with their routine vaccinations and observe the rules for safe consumption of food and drinks,” it said.World Cup fans travelling to Qatar have also been advised to avoid touching camels, known to be the origin of the deadly infection.

