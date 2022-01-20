Gujarat reports over 21K Covid cases

Gandhinagar, Jan 20 Gujarat on Wednesday reported 21,966 new Covid infections, taking the overall caseload to 9,77,078, officials said.

Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of cases 8,529, followed by Surat 3,974, Vadodara 2,252, Rajkot 1,386, among other districts.

A total of 12 people died of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Six deaths were reported in Ahmedabad, 2 each in Valsad and Sabarkantha districts, and 1 each in Surat city and Bharuch district.

The death toll due to Covid in the state stands at 10,186.

The state currently has 90,726 active cases of Covid-19.

