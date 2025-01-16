Highest budget allocation to health sector: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Jan 16 Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said that the state government has been giving priority towards the health sector and the highest budget allocation was given to uplift the healthcare infrastructure of the hill state.

Sangma inaugurated the Rural Health Centre at Myriaw in Eastern West Khasi Hills District in the presence of Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri and Rajya Sabha MP Dr W R Kharlukhi.

"Our Government is committed to transforming the sector with the highest budget allocation for the health sector at 9 per cent, which stands as the highest in the country, he stated that it is a reflection of the Government’s commitment," the Chief Minister said.

He also asserted that since the National People's Party (NPP) came to power in Meghalaya, the health sector has been given top priority, adding that the Health sector is one of the most challenging sectors in the state while highlighting the infrastructure reformation in the sector in the last seven years to make healthcare more accessible to the rural population.

The Rural Health Centre (RHC) has been funded by CMSDF at an amount of ₹38.8 Lakh, while another ₹38 Lakhs will be released. The Myriaw RHC covers 21 villages and is run by the Dr. H G Roberts Hospital, Shillong. The RHC is the fourth such RHC run by the hospital in the state.

Stressing the power of collaboration, the Chief Minister said that while the government is doing its work, the support from the community and well-meaning organisations like the Dr. H G Roberts Hospital, Shillong will inspire unity in transforming healthcare accessibility in Meghalaya.

In appreciation of the efforts by Dr. H G Roberts Hospital, Shillong, the Chief Minister also announced that support will be given to a Hospital run by them in Shillong for the upgradation of their infrastructure for Laser Lithotripsy service.

