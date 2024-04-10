Homoeopathy adopted in many countries as simple, accessible treatment: President Murmu

New Delhi, April 10 Many countries have adopted homeopathy as a simple and accessible treatment method, said President Droupadi Murmu here on the occasion of World Homoeopathy Day.

"All over the world, many institutions at international, national and local levels have been promoting homoeopathy," she said while inaugurating a two-day Homoeopathy Symposium.

The Symposium, organised by the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, an autonomous apex research organisation under the Ministry of Ayush, is being held at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre Dwarka, New Delhi.

Empowering Research, Enhancing Proficiency: A Homoeopathic Symposium is the theme of the event.

The President called for more "research and proficiency" to further increase the acceptance and popularity of homoeopathy.

"Many people share such experiences of a person who was disappointed after being treated with various methods and benefited from the miracle of homoeopathy. But, such experiences can be recognised in the scientific community only when presented with facts and analysis. Such factual analysis done on a large scale is called Authentic Medical Research," President Murmu said.

This will further increase people's confidence in this medical system, she noted.

"Only healthy people create a healthy society. A healthy nation is built on the foundation of a healthy society," the President said.

