How To Make Winter Special Chai: Simple Tips for Flavourful Homemade Tea

In winter, a hot cup of tea feels comforting at any time of the day, whether morning or evening, instantly easing tiredness and refreshing the mind. Yet, homemade tea often fails to deliver the expected taste. Sometimes it turns overly bitter, while at other times it feels flat and bland. Preparing a flavourful cup requires the right method, proper timing, and balanced ingredients. Tea is not just a beverage but a daily ritual for many households. During colder months, it provides warmth and relaxation. However, incorrect proportions or adding ingredients at the wrong stage can easily spoil its aroma and taste.

The secret behind making a perfect cup of tea, according to celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, lies in patience and proper boiling. He believes that the true flavour emerges only when spices and herbal ingredients simmer well in water. Rushing through the process prevents the release of natural aromas and essential oils from the spices. Allowing the mixture to boil gently for a few minutes enhances both fragrance and depth of flavour. Tea prepared with care and adequate time tastes richer, feels more comforting, and offers a far more satisfying experience than tea made in haste.

Herbal tea is especially beneficial during winter when issues like cold, sore throat, body fatigue, and low immunity are common. This type of tea helps warm the body from within and supports overall wellness. Ingredients such as ginger, tulsi, cloves, cardamom, and lemongrass are considered highly effective in colder weather. They aid digestion, soothe the throat, and strengthen the immune system. Regular consumption can help the body fight seasonal infections while keeping the stomach light and comfortable, making herbal tea an ideal daily winter drink.

Sanjeev Kapoor’s simple herbal tea recipe is easy to follow and does not require complicated ingredients.

Boil two cups of water in a pan.

Add two stalks of lemongrass to the boiling water.

Add ginger, two to three tulsi leaves, two cloves, and one cardamom.

Once the water turns aromatic, add half a teaspoon of tea leaves.

Let it boil for two to three minutes, then turn off the flame.

Strain the tea into cups.

Add honey as per taste and enjoy it hot.

To ensure your tea tastes consistently good, follow a few simple preparation tips.

Always add tea leaves towards the end to prevent bitterness.

Avoid adding excessive ginger, as it can overpower other flavours.

Never mix honey directly into boiling tea; add it only after pouring into the cup.

Prepare tea on a low to medium flame for better extraction of flavours.

These small but effective steps help maintain balance, enhance aroma, and prevent common mistakes that ruin the taste of homemade tea.

For restaurant-style, thick, and aromatic tea at home, patience is key. Allow water and spices to boil properly so their flavours infuse well. Avoid cooking on high heat or rushing the process. Giving tea a little extra time on a gentle flame significantly improves its texture and richness. Focus on timing, ingredient order, and controlled heat. This simple approach can transform ordinary homemade tea into a flavourful, soothing cup that matches the quality and taste usually associated with cafés or restaurants.