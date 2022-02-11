India reports 13% dip in new Covid cases

New Delhi, Feb 11 India reported 58,077 fresh Covid infections in a span of 24 hours on Friday, which is around 13 per cent lower than those reported on previous day.

On Thursday, the country had seen 67,084 new Covid cases.

In the last 24 hours, a total 657 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 5,07,177, said the Union Health ministry on Friday morning.

The active Covid case has been reduced to 6,97,802, which constitutes 1.64 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,50,407 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,13,31,158. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.17 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 14,91,678 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 74.78 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 5.76 per cent while daily positivity rate has fallen to 3.89 per cent.

With the administration of over 48 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 171.79 crore as of Friday morning.

More than 12.05 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Friday morning.

