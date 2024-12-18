J&K: Extensive survey in Rajouri to ascertain cause of food poisoning deaths

Jammu, Dec 18 After seven deaths were initially attributed to food poisoning earlier this month in Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri district, authorities have undertaken vigorous surveys to identify the actual medical cause of these deaths.

Seven members of two families died in Badhal area of Rajouri where doctors had initially said that food poisoning had caused these deaths.

“It is not a simple case of food poisoning. It could be contaminated water, petrified food or any lethal chemical that caused these deaths. It is a matter of thorough professional investigation”, official sources said.

In the aftermath of these deaths, J&K health minister, Sakina Itoo and tribal affairs minister, Javed Ahmad Rana visited Kotranka sub-division and chaired meetings of doctors, paramedical staff and the district administration.

Health and Medical Education Secretary Syed Abid Rasheed also attended the meeting wherein measures were discussed to prevent such occurrences in future after identifying the cause of those deaths.

Sakeena Itoo emphasised the urgency of strengthening healthcare systems and enforcing social distancing, expediting results from forensic laboratories and directing the Food & Supplies Department to collect and test additional samples and the Animal Husbandry Department to collect and test milk samples.

A team of doctors are now stationed in Kotranka with an MRI facility to reach the right conclusions.

Tribal Affairs Minister Javed Ahmad Rana directed water quality testing in adjacent areas by the water quality monitoring teams.

In addition, he announced two mobile medical units (MMUs) for Rajouri and Poonch districts, each costing around Rs 1 crore from the Tribal Affairs department.

These MMUs would be provided with staff and equipment by healthcare professionals. These have been designed to provide a range of healthcare services, including preventive care, diagnostics, and treatment of common illnesses.

So far, 3,145 individuals have been surveyed through house-to-house visits and 384 special health camps have been organised in the affected areas.

