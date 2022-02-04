J&K L-G reviews Covid situation in UT

Jammu, Feb 4 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the Union Territory in a series of meetings with the members of the Covid task force, DCs and other concerned officials.

During the meeting, the to-date situation of Covid-19 was discussed. Sinha observed that though the number of new cases has declined, there is no room for complacency.

"We must continue with our awareness campaigns across the UT with the active support of the representatives of the PRIs," he said.

Sinha directed the Health and Immunisation Department to focus on administering booster dose to senior citizens, frontline workers and vaccination among the 15-18 age group, adding that, continued adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour remains paramount.

"Our aim is to provide the best treatment to the people. We will continue to strengthen the critical healthcare network," he said.

Sinha also passed specific directions to the DCs to monitor and ensure proper functioning of all online services in their respective districts providing best and hassle-free public services.

