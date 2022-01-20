J&K sees new high of Covid cases, at 5,992

Jammu, Jan 20 Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday logged the highest-ever single day spike of new 5,992 Covid cases on Thursday and seven deaths.

An official bulletin said that 1,920 cases and five deaths were reported in the Jammu division and 4,072 cases and two deaths in the Kashmir division while 1,177 patients recovered - 716 in the Jammu division and 461 in the Kashmir division.

So far, 378,661 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K, out of which 343,031 have recovered, while 4,586 have succumbed.

Number of active cases is 31,044, out of which 10,535 are in the Jammu division and 20,509 in the Kashmir division.

Meanwhile, 35,461 doses of vaccine were administered while 87,470 tests were conducted.

