Kejriwal to hold high-level meeting over surge in Covid-19 cases

New Delhi, Dec 28 In light of the spike in Covid-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a high-level meeting on Tuesday noon to decide on further restrictions under Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) that could be imposed in the national capital to curb the spread of infection.

The meeting will take place in Delhi Secretariat at 12 noon, a Delhi government official informed.

Delhi on Monday reported 331 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the infection tally to 14,43,683. This was the highest single-day rise after June 6 this year. With this, Delhi's Covid positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent.

One Covid-19 related death was also reported in the city, pushing the cumulative death toll to 25,106. Recently, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) put a ban on all kinds of gatherings on Christmas and New Year in the city.

"As per the DDMA order, all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and festival related gathering and congregations are completely prohibited in Delhi," the DDMA order read.

The DDMA has directed all the district magistrates and DCPs to ensure that no cultural events, gatherings or congregations take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

Also, capacity at public places like restaurants, auditoriums and Assembly halls has again been reduced to 50 per cent, while gatherings at wedding functions have been capped at 200 persons to curb the spread of the new Covid variant.

