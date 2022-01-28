Kerala logs 54,537 Covid cases, TPR stands at 47%

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 28 Kerala's daily Covid tally continue to hover in the range of 50,000 cases as on Friday, 54,537 turned positive while the daily test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 47.06 per cent, said Health Minister Veena George, adding that cases will be coming down in the second week of next month.

The day also saw 30,225 turn negative, while the total active cases in the state stood at 3,33,447 of which 3.5 per cent were under treatment at various hospitals in the state.

However, only 13 Covid deaths only were registered, taking the total death tally to 52,786.

For the first time since the pandemic stuck, the daily number of cases at Ernakulam district crossed 10,000 to reach 10,571.

George told the media that things are well under control, even while there are more than 50,000 daily cases.

"The usage of hospital beds at both the state-run and private hospitals is coming down, which is a good sign and there is no reason for any panic. Things are under control and by the second week of next month, things will return to normal," she said.

She said a call has een given to all medical professionals with the required qualifications to volunteer for two month voluntary service. Retired health professionals also can chip in and instructions have been given to district authorities to prepare a pool of health professionals.

On the vaccination front, 100 per cent (2.68 crore) have had one dose, of which 84 per cent (2.24 crore) have taken both the doses.

In the 15 to 18 year segment, 70 per cent (10.62 lakh) have been given one dose.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor