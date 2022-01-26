Kerala reports over 49K Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 26 Kerala continued witnessing a surge in the Covid-19 cases on Wednesday as the state reported 49,771 fresh infections while the daily test positivity rate stood at 48.06 per cent, Health Minister Veena George said.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded its highest ever single-day cases after 55,475 Covid positive cases were reported.

Ernakulam district registered the highest number of cases with 9,567, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 6,945.

There were 3,00,556 active cases in the state.

On Wednesday, there were 63 Covid deaths taking the death toll to 52,281.

On the vaccination front, 100 per cent per cent (2.68 crore people) have had one dose, of which 84 per cent (2.24 crore people) have taken both the doses.

In the 15 to 18 age group, 68.60 per cent (10.41 lakh teenagers) have been given one dose.

