Let's resolve to eradicate Covid: K'taka CM

Bengaluru, Jan 3 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday urged people to resolve to make 2022 a healthy and Covid-free year.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the launch of the vaccination campaign for the 15-18 age group at Bhairaveshwara High School and PU College.

Bommai said the state had successfully tackled the earlier waves of Covid under the leadership of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, whose effective measures in providing medicines, beds and oxygen enabled Karnataka to be a safe state.

"Our government has taken various measures for protection against Covid. As a result, the situation in the state is better compared to other states. We need scientific thought, involve the people and improve health our infrastructure. Our government is working meticulously in this regard," he said.

"The health department has been fully equipped to face the challenge. Medical infrastructure has been ramped up. Measures like strict vigil at border areas of the state, compulsory RTPCR test report, double dose vaccination for those entering the state, contact tracing of the patients have been implemented. Care is being taken to ensure that the control measures do not affect the economy," Bommai said.

Referring to the vaccination drive for the children, he said, the health of 15-18 age group children is vital. "About 4.41 lakh children are being vaccinated today. In Bengaluru we are jabbing 30,000 doses today. The second dose would be administered after 28 days. The drive to cover those above 60 years and with comorbidities would be launched from January 10," he said.

Bommai also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully handled the Covid challenge by leading from the front at a time when the world had no clue about the ways and means to deal with Coronavirus.

"His timely and effective measures from the public health perspective and handling of the economy have been a model for the entire world," Bommai said.

