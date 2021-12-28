No curfew in Goa yet, can't disturb tourist season: CM

Panaji, Dec 28 Despite a surge in Covid cases in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that he was unwilling to take stringent measures to curb the infection spread because he does not want to "disturb the tourist season".

He also told reporters that tough decisions like imposing a curfew may be taken at a meeting of the state government's task-force on Covid management, which is scheduled to be held on January 3.

"There is a lot of business due to the tourist season leading up to December 31. We will have to take tough decisions after the meeting (of the task force) on January 3, if cases increase like this," Sawant said, adding that he did not want to "disturb the tourism season" in the state.

Tourism activity in Goa is peaking in the festive season between Christmas to New Year, with hundreds of thousands of tourists making a beeline for the coastal state.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government's expert committee on Covid, which had met on Monday, had recommended imposition of a curfew in the state, but added that a final decision on the issue would be taken by the task force on January 3.

The coastal state reported 112 fresh cases on Tuesday, with a positivity rate of 4.03 per cent. This is the first time in months that the state's daily Covid count has crossed triple figures.

Sawant also said that all Covid SOPs should be followed and also urged tourists and tourism industry stakeholders to strictly follow Covid protocol.

"Masks should be used compulsorily. Gatherings need to be avoided. I also request tourists and hoteliers to follow Covid norms. Avoid gatherings in air conditioned rooms. Conduct such events in the open with restrictions," he said.

