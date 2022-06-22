Pakistan fears another Covid-19 wave as positivity rate in 2 cities crosses 10%

Islamabad, June 22 Another wave of Covid-19 is feared in Pakistan as the positivity rate in the two cities of Karachi and Hyderabad in the country's southern Sindh province surpassed 10 per cent, local media reported.

According to the state's official website for Covid-19 data, 113 people tested positive for Covid-19 from across the country on Monday with a positivity rate of nearly 1.5 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

The positivity rate in the southern port city of Karachi, which is also the country's largest city in terms of area and population, was 10.08 per cent and in Hyderabad, it was 16.6 per cent, local media said on Tuesday.

One patient lost his life on Monday while 58 Covid-19 patients are currently in a critical condition, the official data said.

In Pakistan's capital Islamabad, the positivity rate exceeded more than 2 per cent, it added.

According to the latest official figure, the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered across the country is 259,993,241. Among them, 124,870,023 people are fully vaccinated and 136,252,640 partially vaccinated.

Additionally, 16,332,926 people have received booster doses.

