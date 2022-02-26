Pakistan records 1,207 new Covid-19 cases

Islamabad, Feb 26 Pakistan has recorded 1,207 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of Covid has risen to 1,507,657, said the NCOC, a department leading the country's campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 25,313 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,440,292, showed the data from the NCOC.

According to the official data, 14 deaths from Covid were registered on Friday, raising the death toll to 30,153.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 567,000 infections recorded, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 500,789 cases so far.

