Portugal announces preventive vaccination against monkeypox for priority groups

Lisbon, Sep 21 Portugal's Directorate-General for Health (DGS) has announced a preventive vaccination for the most vulnerable groups against monkeypox.

Priority groups include people who are at "increased risk" of contracting the monkeypox virus, in addition to health professionals, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The preventive vaccination logistics strategy will be managed at the level of each region, after identifying eligible citizens in a specialist consultation," said the health authority.

Secretary of State for the Promotion of Health Margarida Tavares said that preventive vaccination would start immediately with the publication of the decree.

According to the latest data, Portugal has registered at least 908 cases of monkeypox since the beginning of the outbreak this year.

